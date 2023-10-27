Ban: Newcastle Eye Neves To Replace Sandro Tonali

After Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for breaking betting regulations was announced on Thursday, Newcastle made Ruben Neves their January target.

In the unlikely event that Italy advances to the tournament, the Magpies will be without their star summer signing until the following year. He will also miss all of Euro 2024.

Neves, an ex-Wolves midfielder who completed a move to Al-Hilal in June, is one option the St. James’ Park officials are considering for a temporary replacement.

He has played a significant role in all ten of the Saudi team’s games during their undefeated start to the league season.

According to internal sources, Eddie Howe’s outfit are exploring a loan deal for the Portugal international.

Given Neves’ prior Premier League experience, it would be prudent and economical to sign him temporarily.

After relocating to Molineux from Porto in 2017, the 26-year-old was essential to their elevation to the top league the following year.

Neves went on to play in 177 Premier League games and score 21 goals after that.

In addition, having participated in the Champions League with Porto and the Europa League with Wolves, he would offer the Newcastle engine room unparalleled European expertise.