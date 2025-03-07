Bamise’s Murder: Court To Deliver Judgment May 2

Share

A Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square has reserved judgment in the case against a Bus Rapid Transit driver, Andrew Ominikoron, accused of raping and murdering 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, in 2022.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike fixed May 2, 2025, for the verdict after both the prosecution and the defence adopted their final written addresses yesterday. The defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, argued that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish Ominikoron’s guilt.

He stated that none of the testimonies from the nine prosecution witnesses directly linked the defendant to Ayanwola’s death.

Omotubora also dismissed a voice note reportedly sent by the deceased to her friend as inadmissible hearsay, noting that the prosecution failed to call the friend as a witness.

He further challenged the prosecution’s reliance on the “last-seen” doctrine, stressing that mere suspicion was not enough to convict his client without strong circumstantial evidence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

