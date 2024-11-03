Bamiloye’s Son Reacts To Obi’s Comment On Converting Church Vigil To Night Shift

Share

Joshua Bamiloye, son of prominent Nigerian evangelists and gospel filmmaker, Mike and Gloria Bamiloye, has reacted to the recent comments made by former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi about church vigils.

Obi’s remarks, made on the Honest Bunch Podcast, have sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning his stance on religious gatherings and their impact on Nigeria’s productivity.

Sunday Telegraph reports that during the podcast, Obi suggested that Nigeria might see more economic progress by reducing the frequency of church vigils, advocating instead for night shifts to focus on productivity.

He implied that extensive late-night church gatherings could be contributing to poverty in the country, encouraging a shift towards productive work during nighttime hours.

READ ALSO: Obi said, “It’s attractive, politics and church but it has to be dismantled. “We are going to turn night vigil into night shift so that people can be productive. “I go to church and believe in God but we can’t have it that people Monday to Friday, be in church morning and night. “If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches. “If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.” In response, Bamiloye, who took to his X handle amid the ongoing debate off Obi’s remarks, addressed what he described as a misrepresentation of the nation’s underlying issues. “So now vigils are the reason Nigeria isn’t productive? The mentality of blaming church attendance for Nigeria’s problems is very misguided and, at best, an insult,” Bamiloye wrote. He further argued that if productivity was the primary concern, then other social events, including recreational gatherings, comedy shows, and concerts, should also be curtailed. “Vigils are commonly held on Fridays, right before the weekend. If we want to be productive, why not also ban recreational events, comedy shows, and concerts—in fact, ban every social gathering?” he added. In a follow-up post, Bamiloye emphasized that Nigeria could indeed be both religious and prosperous, rejecting the notion that the two are mutually exclusive.

Share

Please follow and like us: