Bamidele, Ozekhome, 13 Others Confirmed Life Benchers

The Body of Benchers, currently chaired by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), has confirmed Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; human rights lawyer and prolific writer, Prof Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and 13 other prominent legal practitioners as Life Members of the prestigious body.

The confirmation was formally announced recently, at the meeting of the body at its head office in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Among others, the body also confirmed DirectorGeneral, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Chiroma; Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage; retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ejembi Eko and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking Persons in Africa, Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo (SAN) Life Benchers.

With the newly confirmed life benchers, the total number of life benchers in the country has now risen to 170, a cap set for the next five years before new members would be admitted into the body of practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession.

The elevation of the new life benchers is obviously in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of the legal profession in the country, and for upholding the integrity and excellence of the legal profession.

Bamidele, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters in the Ninth National Assembly, was first appointed into the Body of Benchers as a bencher in November 2019.

His tenure as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters witnessed remarkable reforms, working closely with the leadership of both the judicial and executive arms of the government.

Among others, there was greater attention to the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers and staff through increased budgetary provisions to the Judiciary.

The bill for the increase in the retirement age of judicial officers from 65 to 70 was also passed by the legislature and assented to by the executive. Called to the Nigerian Bar in July 1992, Bamidele actively maintains his membership of the Nigerian Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association and International Bar Association.

He is also a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, and Fellow, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration, Nigeria.

