Bamidele: N’Assembly To Conclude Electoral Act Amendment Before December

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, will be concluded on or before December 2025, adding that the revised law will guide the 2027 general elections.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central in the Senate, explained that the Muhammadu Buhari administration could not sign the final aspect of the previous electoral amendment because it was transmitted to the Presidency too late.

“Before then, we had made our first proposal, which the former president signed. However, when further observations were made, particularly regarding disenfranchised statutory delegates the late President Buhari indicated that the bill was coming too close to the elections and did not want to be misunderstood by the public. That is why the bill was not signed then,” Bamidele said.

He assured that the current National Assembly would complete the amendment well ahead of the 2027 elections to avoid similar timing issues.

On the review of the 1999 Constitution, Bamidele, also Vice Chairman of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee in the Senate, said the process would succeed due to meaningful engagement with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures.

“I do not envisage any resistance because public institutions are collaborating with the National Assembly for a successful constitutional review. Global best practices, particularly in the domestication of international treaties and agreements, will also be considered,” he added.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Bamidele noted that political opponents often dismiss government achievements as part of their strategy to reclaim power. “Our focus remains on rebuilding Nigeria, stabilising our polity, and growing the economy. We will not be distracted from this goal,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bamidele said the National Assembly’s agenda for the third legislative year includes the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act, the constitutional review, and other pressing national issues.