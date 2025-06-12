Bamidele: How My Wife Rescued Me From Abuja After My Law Office Invasion

Share

The Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has narrated how he was smuggled out of Abuja by his wife, Mrs. Yemisi Bamidele, in an ambulance belonging to Garki General Hospital, where she was working as a registered pharmacist.

Bamidele added that his narrow escape from the onslaught of the agents of the General Sani Abacha junta eventually culminated into his political asylum in the United States due to perennial threat to his life and that of his immediate family members.

He made this disclosure in Abuja yesterday while narrating his ordeal as part of the activists to commemorate the 2025 National Democracy Day following the annulment of the June 12 presidential election won by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief MKO Abiola, now of blessed memory.

Bamidele added that he was in a court session in Wuse II, Federal Capital Territory to defend 11 students union leaders who were expelled by University Abuja when he received information that security operatives had invaded his law office looking for arms and weapons.

He stated that immediately he was informed about the development, he told his colleague to take over the matter after which his wife made arrangements for his eventual miraculous escape from Abuja.

He said: “I was in court when one of the court registrars informed me about the invasion of my law office in Wuse II. “There was no GSM then. We only relied on land lines.

One of the lawyers in my office had called my wife from NUJ Secretariat because they had my wife’s office line at Garki General Hospital where she was working as a registered pharmacist.

“He called my wife’s office line just to let me know that when he went to buy something around my office. By the time he was returning; he saw that security officers had taken over the entire place.

“As one of the people who managed to come out of the street, he heard that the security agencies said they were looking for arms and ammunition in that office. It was that bad to come and look for arms and ammunition in a law office.”

