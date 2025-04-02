Bamidele Canvasses Strategic Investments In Education

Share

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged all levels of government as well as corporate organisations and philanthropists to invest more in education to produce global billionaires and brands.

The representative of Ekiti Central made the call after he was honoured by the Ekiti State University at the weekend.

He specifically observed: “When I talk about quality education, I mean the kind of education that liberates minds; that meaningfully transforms generations and that unlocks doors to limitless opportunities across all sectors.

“In this sense, education is a veritable tool that all developed and emerging countries the world over have leveraged to get to where they are today.

This tool is equally available to us as a people in the pursuit of our national aspiration.”

To realise significant socio-economic development across all sectors, however, Bamidele noted that this required “providing not only an enabling environment, but also a highly competitive one for our nation to be globally competitive.

“It also entails purposeful public investments in our younger generations, and we act now.

It, no doubt, demands sustained and strategic support from private interests across all sectors that produce the global brands and billionaires.

“This is the credible template that produced Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon Inc; Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder of FaceBook and Instagram; Larry Page, CEO of Google; Warren Buffet, the proud owner of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and many more.

“It is now time for us all to leverage the tool of quality education to produce our own global billionaires and brands.

But we cannot achieve it by accident or by chance, but by strategic planning and aggressive pursuit of those plans.

“We may not achieve it without redefining our national priority and investing meaningfully in people. In essence, education that liberates minds is the only answer to our desired ends. And the earlier we start investing more strategically in our people, the better for us as a federation,” he said.

In his address, the Vice- chancellor of the university, Prof. Ayodele Joseph, enumerated projects, which Bamidele facilitated for the institution to include construction of male and female hostels for medical students, mini stadium, construction of FM Radio Station.

The vice chancellor, also, noted that the success of the institution could be linked to improvement in the monthly subvention of the university from N260 million to N410 million monthly.

