Bamidele: Beneficiaries Of Subsidies Ganged Up Against Tinubu’s Govt

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday explained how key beneficiaries of fuel subsidies made governance difficult for President Bola Tinubu in the first eighteenth month of his administration.

Bamidele, currently representing Ekiti Central in the Senate, also expressed confidence that the 2025 Appropriation Act would largely solve the country’s socio-economic challenges not only at the national level, but also at the sub-national level.

He made this clarification in a statement his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs issued yesterday, highlighting the imperatives of fuel subsidy removal at the inception of the Tinubu administration.

He specifically explained the socio-economic and political predicament that confronted the president, describing how the economic predators fought and undermined his administration because he removed the fuel subsidy in the overriding public interest.

Bamidele said: “I am convinced that the president did the right thing by removing the fuel subsidy, for which the 9th National Assembly made provision till May 2023. “But the people that made governance difficult for President Tinubu were those benefiting from fuel subsidies.

