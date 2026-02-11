Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bamike Olawunmi-Adebuniyan, popularly known as BamBam, has addressed the public amid speculation of marital crisis with her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, also known as Teddy A.

The couple, who met during the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, tagged “Double Wahala” and got married in 2019, have long been admired for their peaceful relationship.

However, speculations about tension in the marriage began after reports surfaced that BamBam had unfollowed Teddy A on Instagram.

At the same time, the singer and media personality shared a solo Christmas photoshoot, which many social media users interpreted as a possible sign of trouble.

The timing of the post, combined with the alleged unfollow, quickly fueled conversations online. Some netizens even linked the alleged strain to BamBam’s recent acting roles.

READ ALSO:

The actress featured in Omoni Oboli’s movie Love in Every Word, where she starred alongside Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe. The pair’s on-screen chemistry caught the attention of viewers, with some concluding the storyline.

The actress took to her page on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, hours after the rumours spread to share a stunning photo of herself dressed in a beautiful native outfit.

In the post, she appeared calm, confident, and unbothered, offering no direct comment about the ongoing conversations surrounding her marriage.