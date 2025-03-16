Bambam Opens Up On Traumatic Childbirth Experience

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bambam has shared her personal experience with the challenges of childbirth.

Speaking in a recent episode of “Me and My Girls” on Fertitude, she opened up about the harsh realities of postpartum care and the importance of self-advocacy.

Bambam revealed that she faced severe complications during childbirth, including kidney failure, a weakened heart, and liver shutdown.

She revealed that the situation was further complicated when her daughter detached from the placenta, putting her at risk of oxygen deprivation.

Fortunately, Bambam and her daughter received medical attention just in time, and she expressed gratitude for the narrow escape.

However, she disclosed that the traumatic experience left a lasting impact as she sought therapy to cope with the emotional aftermath.

She said: “My kidney failed, my heart became weak, my liver, everything was just shutting down. She had detached from the placenta; if I had been a second late, she would have lost oxygen, and I would have had a stillbirth. Every time I look at her, I just say ‘what if’.

“That word tormented me; what if the doctor wasn’t attentive? What if the nurse didn’t do her due diligence? It haunted me for a while; I had to get therapy to walk me through being grateful”.

