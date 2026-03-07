New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
Bambam Drops Teddy A’s Surname Amid Marriage Crisis

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 3  housemate, and Nollywood actress, Oluwabamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam has sparked fresh social media conversations after she  reportedly dropped her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A’s surname.

The development came to light after a screenshot from a recent movie featuring Bambam surfaced online, showing the actress has revert to her birth name.

The image, which displayed the names of the movie’s cast, showed the actress credited as Oluwabamike Olawunmi instead of Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that BamBam often used her married name publicly since tying the knot with fellow Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Teddy A.

The discussion comes amid recent rumours surrounding the couple’s relationship and fans have been suspicious that the duo may have separated.

