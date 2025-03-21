Bambam Calls Out Nigerian Police Over Unprofessionalism

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Bambam has called out Nigerian police after an unpleasant experience with them.

Taking to her X page on Friday, Bambam disclosed how a police officer stopped her on the road and demanded that she show “Them love”.

She wrote: “Just wrapped up from a movie set, heading home, and Nigerian police stopped us for no reason—forced us to step down only to start begging for money.

“What kind of nonsense is this? If we refused, what would they have done?

“He was a bit inappropriate and forceful. I came down and greeted him, he asked if I was okay, and I said I was fine just tired. He said “Show me love now” he could have asked from the car window, but my assistant and I were down, we couldn’t drive off so I was forced to give something. ”We shouldn’t see the police and feel uncomfortable but safe. Asking and demanding are two different things. “Feeling entitled about your money and tipping because they were respectful and actually doing their job are two different things“

