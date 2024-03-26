Baltimore’s Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Baltimore’s bridge in the United States (US) has collapsed and vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after a ship collided with a support pylon resulting in a potentially catastrophic situation.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Baltimore City Fire Department said up to 20 individuals and numerous vehicles plunged into the river in the wake of the collapse on Tuesday, March 26.

The fire department, currently present at the scene, is engaged in a frantic rescue effort to address the unfolding crisis.

The catastrophic event occurred when a large vessel collided with a column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 01:30 ET (06:30 WAT), as confirmed by the fire department. Disturbing videos circulating on social media depict the bridge descending into the water, amplifying the gravity of the situation.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department characterized the incident as a “mass casualty event,” underscoring the severity of the unfolding disaster.

The collapse of the bridge into the Patapsco River occurred in the early hours of the morning, sparking a large-scale response from multiple agencies involved in the rescue and recovery operation.

While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, it is evident that the collapse has triggered a significant emergency response effort.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, commonly referred to as the Key Bridge, now stands as a symbol of tragedy and devastation in Baltimore.

A live video sighted by New Telegraph showed the ship ploughing into the bridge in darkness. The headlights of vehicles could be seen on the bridge as huge spans collapsed into the Patapsco River and the ship caught fire. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.