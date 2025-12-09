Balogun Of Ikareland Donates N10m For Ikare Civic Centre

This year’s grand finale of the Ikare Day Celebration will go down in the history of the ancient town as eminent sons and daughters throng out to honor the newly installed Balogun of Ikareland, Chief Abdul Tunji Mohamed (ATM).

It was an epoch occasion that witnessed the who’s who in Ondo State, including a former deputy governor, senators, ministers from the state, traditional rulers and chiefs, as well as some government functionaries.

Mohamed, who was also the chairman for this year’s Ikare Day Celebration, while accepting the title, promised a donation of N10 million through the ATM Foundation towards the building of the Ikare Civic Center Development.

He said: “This is a monumental step that carries profound meaning for our people. I have pledged that the ATM foundation will donate N10 million for the initiation of this project.”

He acknowledged the developmental strides of the king, the Olukare of Ikare, for his wisdom, calm strength, and dedication to the peace and unity of Ikare land.