Balogun Market Fire: Obi Mourns Victims, Urges Intensified Rescue Efforts

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has described as heartbreaking the fire outbreak that destroyed the Great Nigeria Insurance House in Balogun Market, Lagos Island.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Obi said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy, particularly families who lost loved ones in the inferno.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Obi commended Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) for their efforts in coordinating rescue operations at the scene.

However, he stressed that rescue efforts must be intensified, urging the government and relevant agencies not to relent until all trapped victims are brought out safely.

He made particular reference to the Omatu brothers, who were reportedly trapped under the rubble, noting that their distress calls and their family’s public pleas have deeply moved Nigerians.

“I plead with the government and all relevant agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those still trapped under the rubble,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor described the incident as a reminder of the urgent need to strengthen Nigeria’s emergency response system.

According to him, the tragedy highlights the importance of improved preparedness, stronger safety regulations and a renewed commitment to protecting lives and property.

Obi also urged Nigerians to pray for those still trapped and to support families affected by the disaster.