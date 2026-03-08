Balogun Leads 100-Road Grading Project In Egbe-Idimu LCDA

The grading of 100 roads in Egbe/Idimu LCDA continues to deliver tangible transformation under the visionary leadership of Idris Balogun and Vice Chairman, Omotayo Ayinde.

The determined administration, which strategically acquired an excavator and a roller to accelerate development in the Area Council, is already producing visible results, improving mobility and enhancing the daily lives of residents across the LCDA.

The exercise has brought immense joy to residents, who are witnessing first-hand the transformation of their communities. The grading operations are being personally supervised by the Vice Chairman, Omotayo Ayinde; the Chief of Staff, Lukmon Idowu; the Leader of the House, Anike Hassan; and Semiu Ayinla, alongside other councilors including Comrade Bolaji Jacob (Councillor, Egbe/Liasu Ward E), Monsuru (Councillor, Ward B), Segun Sanni (Councillor, Ward D), and Bankole (Councillor, Ward A), the Vice Chairman’s Personal Assistant, AY, and the LCDA engineering team. Their hands-on supervision ensures that the grading is executed efficiently and to high standards, enhancing road safety, improving convenience for residents, and boosting local economic activities.

The grading initiative, which initially commenced from Ward A, has already transformed numerous roads across Egbe/Idimu LCDA, including Prince Akeem Balogun Street, Baale Musa Abogunloko Street, Olanipekun Street, Primate Ayodele Street, Gloryland Road, Saliu Balogun Street, Powerline (linking Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin), Egba, Bakare-Idowu, Greenland Estate, and many more. The exercise is set to cover all five wards of the LCDA, ensuring that every community enjoys improved road infrastructure, enhanced accessibility, and safer movement.

The 100-road grading initiative reflects the impactful and visionary leadership of Hon. Dr. Prince Idris Balogun (Oluomo Kafata) and Vice Chairman, Omotayo Ayinde, showcasing strategic planning, hands-on supervision, and a strong commitment to community development.

Residents are already experiencing tangible benefits, including better roads, greater convenience, and enhanced local economic activities, highlighting how purposeful, people-centered governance can transform lives across Egbe/Idimu LCDA.