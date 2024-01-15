Balogun Commends Gbajabiamila For Developmental Interventions In Surulere

The former Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), Hon. Abdurrazaq Mobolaji Balogun, has commended the former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who is currently, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his Developmental Interventions in Surulere, Lagos State and Beyond.

He described Gbajabiamila as a great leader, go-getter parliamentarian and public Servant plenipotentiary whose “fruitful journey as an outstanding representative and leader began with humble beginnings as a proactive member of the House of Representatives in 2003

coupled with his unmatched record of being elected for a remarkable six terms.”

Balogun stated this in a “special and well-deserved tribute to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabíamila,” which was made available to New Telegraph.

“I write from the perspective of a former three-term member of the best state Legislative Assembly (The Lagos State House Of Assembly) where I got and Imbibed the knowledge required to use my legislative mandate as a platform to debate the aspirations of my people and demand for the budgeting and execution of their expressed needs.

“It is instructive to state that the performances of the former speaker and chief of Staff to the president on his legislative journey against all odds and obstacles, backed by the total support from his constituents were about the impetus that propelled his immeasurable successes,” he stated.

According to him, Gbgjabiamila’s long stay in the legislative corridor “has provided him with ample time to mature legislatively and further acquire a profound understanding of the nitty-gritty of legislative business.

“This wealth of experience has enabled him to effectively wield his knowledge and expertise in impacting the lives of the Nigerian people.

“Also, he has consistently displayed while at the house that a legislative assembly and its members could devise a peaceful process of diplomacy through which they could arm-twist the Executive arm into fulfilling its core responsibility to the people in terms of the provision of facilities and amenities that will raise the living standards of their constituents through his dedicated service and tireless commitment largely achieved based on his unparalleled leadership attributes which served as an inspiration to both his constituents and fellow parliamentarians.

“I must also express profound gratitude for the legacy projects that Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has facilitated within Surulere Constituency II ranging from solar-enabled street lights in over three hundred streets, about Fifty(50) reconstructed road networks, construction of the first secondary school in Itire-Ikate LCDA, citing of a Mini Stadium for our energetic youths in Orilẹ, Coker-Aguda LCDA, Agricultural Research Training Centre, Odo-Olowu, Ijeshatedo, Itire-Ikate LCDA amongst other significant projects which is unprecedented in the history of our dear Nation. These transformative initiatives were carefully implemented under the watchful eyes of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has left an indelible mark on the landscape and its impact will endure for generations to come.

Each project stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to the betterment of his immediate community, Lagos State and the whole nation as a whole.”