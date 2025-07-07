Managing Director of Kerojet Services Limited, Femi Balogun, has called for the empowerment of the vulnerable to navigate the current global and national economic challenges.

Balogun also said that nano, small and medium enterprises should be encouraged as a veritable strategy to achieving self-reliance, and job provision.

He spoke during an interview with journalists on Monday in Lagos on the sidelines of the empowerment of about 45 Lagos residents by his non-governmental organization: The Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation. The empowerment which involved giving out dryers, Point of Sale (POS) machines, sowing machines among others coincided with his birthday anniversary.

He explained that foundation is the empowerment arm of Kerojet, which according to him, alongside fuel supply, the company invests in solar-powered infrastructure and community development projects through its philanthropic arm, the Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation.

He stated that the aim of Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation is to impact Thousands of people and that it was inspired by his late mother’s legacy of generosity.

He said that the empowerment that began as a daily meal for sixty (60) children has blossomed into a large-scale initiative, supporting vulnerable families, women entrepreneurs, and educational outreach.

He added that recent the foundation has provided food aid to over 250 families during Ramadan 2025 and extending support to correctional facilities, donated over 25 grinding machines to rural women, fostering economic independence.

He also said the foundation has installed solar-powered boreholes to provide sustainable clean water access and supporting scholarships and educational programs across Nigeria.

“Each July 7th, my birthday anniversary has transformed into a beacon of hope for many. The annual 7/7 Initiative is a signature event of the Foundation, distributing resources and opportunities to empower artisans and young entrepreneurs.

“This year, the initiative includes: Providing essential equipment sets to skilled artisans lacking the tools to sustain their trades.”

Balogun who is founder of Pillars Dream Living Foundation said the started their first project in Lagos.

He said: “I decided to make it a 7-7 project so that it’s a legacy. I used to say that the only two things I wish to leave behind when I’m leaving this world is my integrity and my charity, the mindset of giving. And I see the vision that if I maintain this 7-7, the people I’m leaving behind will continue the 7-7. So obviously, when I go, my name will remain. That’s the vision.

“So now, talking about giving back to people, I am the chairman of Courageous Services Limited. I started my career in Kano. Obviously, within the North the company alone has done a lot of charity projects, giving to communities that are really suffering, that never even believe government can remember them ever.

“We’ve done a lot, in the name of Courageous Services. And for that name and my mother’s name to remain forever, because at least I inherited giving that from my mom. So for that to remain, I said, okay, I need to bring in Pillars Dream Living Foundation. So, and Pillars Dream Living Foundation has also done several projects across the country. We just completed a borehole project in Share, in Kwara State. That was about two weeks ago.

“We have children that I don’t even know them, I don’t even know their parents. I only saw them on social media, maybe when they sent me voice notes or whatever. We send them to school, the one in higher institution, the one in secondary school, the one learning different hands-on jobs for them to be useful to the society. There are some, we buy books for them. We have done a lot of feedings. I can’t mention all.

“About three years ago, I said, look at it, the economy of the country is not funny any longer. People are really suffering. How can we give back to people? So, personally, about three years ago, one of the stations in Kano, I think that was when I was 40, I decided to say, okay, let me do N40,000 to 40 people on air. I did that in Kano.

“I decided to do that to, at least to mark that birthday. And that should be for people that are very vulnerable, that actually need the money.”