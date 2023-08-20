Balmoral Group Targets Family Entertainment, Unveils ‘Kultureland Lagos’

The Balmoral Group, Nigeria’s biggest household name in the entertainment and event management space, at a lavish party with top dignitaries and music star, Dbanj unveiled its newest innovative theme park targeted for family entertainment, called Kultureland.

The unveiling which took place at a convention center at the Sheraton, Ikeja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Balmoral Group, Dr Eziekel Adamu said Kultureland will be the ultimate destination for thrill-seekers, families, sports enthusiasts, and those in search of world-class entertainment from 16 December 2023 to 3 January 2024. Kultureland, the game changing, family-centric, experiential, one-stop fun and entertainment event will be situated in the heart of Eko Atlantic Energy City.

The lavish event was also a three-in-one unveiling as Balmoral group un- veiled its newest ultra-modern convention center at the Sheraton, Ikeja and Kwavu, an e-ticketing platform app for the Kultureland family entertainment. In his speech, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, said “The Balmoral Group remains committed to curating exciting, money-cannot- buy experiences through its event venues and innovative platforms.

“While our unwavering focus remains on our customers, we are desirous to continue delivering amazing value to our customers and partners.” “With over 15 years of event space management, the launch of our new convention center at Sheraton, Ikeja, is a testament to our commitment and drive towards providing unique and exciting event spaces that cater to a diverse range of events in Lagos,” he added.

“In the family entertainment space, Kultureland will provide three weeks of non-stop, engaging, fun, and memorable activities in an environment that is safe and secure. This would be made possible through our collaboration with the Lagos State Tourism Board and entertainment powerhouse, Paramount, whose kids and family entertainment channel brand, Nickelodeon would be on hand with some of their favourite character shows.

“And to bring it full circle, our innovative event solution platform, Kwavu, aims to disrupt the ticketing space through our efficient, smart, scalable, user friendly and convenient e-ticketing system. We are excited at the opportunities that exist within the event venue, entertainment and e-ticketing solutions space that we, the Balmoral Group, would continue to tap into to create value for all stakeholders,” Adamu concluded.