On Wednesday, Balmoral Groups Promotions hosted a boxing masterclass at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja. The event brought together prominent industry specialists and Nigeria’s stellar boxing champion, Efe Ajagba. Through a group of seasoned panelists, attendees and aspiring boxers received industry insights on how to start and sustain a career in professional boxing.

A notable key speaker was Dr Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral and a serial entrepreneur, who highlighted a problem with the boxing system in Nigeria. He asserted that Nigerian boxers can be honed to win in their own country, instead of being sent out to lose.

The masterclass was set up to encourage boxing aspirants and deliberate on how to create a functional and befitting system for boxers.

“We have coaches and some boxers here, and I believe that this program is going to help all of us here learn to create a good structure for our sport. The NBBofC also needs to play a role by making sure we increase how much we charge promoters so that we don’t cheapen the sport, and money can flow into the game.”

Citing a common pratfall with young boxers, Efe Ajagba shared his ‘poor contract’ experience during his journey from Nigeria to America;

“I signed a wrong contract as an inexperienced boxer, and it was later that I had the courage to switch it.”

A prominent panelist, Dr Barr. Uzoamaka Orakwue furthered the conversation on poor contracts and managers. She advised them not to settle for short-term benefits in the long run.

She also stressed the importance of education for boxers and refuted the common ‘education is a scam’ philosophy.

Sports entrepreneur and boxing manager, Babatunde Koiki participated in the panel discussion, drawing from his managerial experience to discuss how boxers can navigate the industry and safeguard professional interests.

Conclusively, the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, reaffirmed the board’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of fighters. He emphasized the importance of proper representation, stating,

“We tell boxers to get managers or else we won’t give them the opportunities to fight. We also have a lawyer at the NBBofC who will look at the contracts as long as we get it seven days before the fight.”

The Masterclass was curated to support the Nigerian Boxing Community, Nigerian aspiring boxers, and professional boxers.