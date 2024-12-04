Ballot Boxes, Generators Destroyed As Fire Razes INEC Office In Delta

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said yesterday 706 ballot boxes and other election materials were destroyed by fire at its Ika North East Local Government office in Delta State.

The Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman Sam Olumekun said they received a preliminary report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Etekamba Umoren, on the fire incident.

He said the report indicated that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon as a result of a sudden power surge following the restoration of the public power supply.

Olumekun said the store’s section of the office where the generators and other items were kept was completely razed. He said: “Items destroyed in the inferno include; 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms and booklets.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.’’ Olumekun said that the incident had been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation. He commended the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service for their response.

