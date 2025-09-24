Ballon d’Or: Yamal’s Father Grumbles, Messi Hails Dembele, As Neymar Blasts Organisers

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony may have ended, but reactions continue to pour in from different corners of the football world, with praises, complaints, and controversy trailing the outcome of the event held in Paris.

French winger and Paris SaintGermain star, Ousmane Dembele, walked away with the prestigious Ballon d’Or, beating young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal and other top contenders to claim the top prize.

However, not everyone was pleased with the outcome. Although Yamal did not leave empty-handed — winning the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21 for the second year running — his father, Mounir Nasraoui, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Ballon d’Or results.

Speaking to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Nasraoui hinted that something questionable may have influenced the outcome. “Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far. It’s not just because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world,” he said.

“I’m not going to say it was theft, but rather moral damage to a human being. Something strange has happened here… Next year the Ballon d’Or will be Spanish.” While there was criticism in some quarters, Dembele received praise from one of the game’s greatest legends, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine, who has won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times, took to Instagram to congratulate his former Barcelona teammate. “Well done Ous!!! Congratulations, I am so happy for you. You deserve it,” Messi wrote. Messi and Dembele were teammates at Barcelona between 2017 and 2021, and their friendship off the pitch appears to remain strong.

Another voice of criticism came from Brazilian star, Neymar, who took issue with his compatriot Raphinha finishing in fifth place in the Ballon d’Or rankings. “Raphinha in 5th is too much of a joke,” Neymar wrote on Instagram. The Barcelona winger had a standout season, playing a vital role in the club’s LaLiga and Copa del Rey victories, and contributing an impressive 56 goals and assists in 57 matches.