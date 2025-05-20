Ballon d’Or Winner To Be Announced On Sept 22

Share

UEFA confirmed yesterday that the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner will be unveiled on September 22, with the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris hosting, as usual, the ceremony.

The nominees for the award will be unveiled in August. The 2025 Ballon d’Or will have three new categories to celebrate women’s football.

Overall, the following individual prizes will be handed out: Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Gerd Muller Trophy and Johan Cruyff Trophy, all for men and women respectively.

The men’s team of the year and the women’s team of the year will also be unveiled at the ceremony. Lastly, the Socrates Award, for both men and women, will be given by ‘L’Equipe’ and ‘Peace and Sport’ to recognise players showing initiative and solidarity with social causes.

