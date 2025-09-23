Sarina Wiegman, English Women’s National Team Coach, has comically requested a dance with Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu.

Wiegman’s request is coming days after she was named Coach of the Year (Women) at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Speaking in gratitude, Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to victory in Switzerland, acknowledged her family, players and staff members.

She said, “Let’s celebrate our successes too, and if Burna Boy is around, maybe we could do a little bit of dancing too.”

In response, Burna Boy posted on X, “haha, I’m up for it, Sarina! A huge congrats to you and the team #Lionesses.”

This threw fans into a frenzy online, reigniting memories of Wiegman’s love for the Nigerian Singer.