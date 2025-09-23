New Telegraph

September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ballon D’Or Win:…

Ballon D’Or Win: Burna Boy Reacts As Sarina Wiegman Request A Dance

Sarina Wiegman, English Women’s National Team Coach, has comically requested a dance with Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu.

Wiegman’s request is coming days after she was named Coach of the Year (Women) at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Speaking in gratitude, Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to victory in Switzerland, acknowledged her family, players and staff members.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Let’s celebrate our successes too, and if Burna Boy is around, maybe we could do a little bit of dancing too.”

In response, Burna Boy posted on X, “haha, I’m up for it, Sarina! A huge congrats to you and the team #Lionesses.”

This threw fans into a frenzy online, reigniting memories of Wiegman’s love for the Nigerian Singer.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Omoh Lay Stirs Panic Over Depression Post