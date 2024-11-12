Ballon d’Or: Why I Won Ahead Of Vinicius Jr – Rodri

Manchester City midfielder, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante has opened up on why he won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
According to the City’s midfielder, he won the trophy because of his consistency.
The Spaniard was named winner ahead of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who was widely expected to take the prize home.
In an interview with COPE, Rodri claimed consistency is the most difficult thing in football.
He said: “I won the Ballon d’Or because of consistency, which is the most difficult thing in football.
“I was the most consistent player in the season.”
Rodri won the Premier League with Manchester City and the Euros with Spain.
