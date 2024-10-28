Ballon D’Or: Special Being Only African-Lookman

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has expressed his pride in being the only player from Africa to be nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Ademola Lookman is expected to be at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris for the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. later tonight, October 28.

The 27-year-old approaches this notable event in excellent form, following a standout performance in Atalanta’s impressive 6-1 victory on Saturday, where he scored twice and provided two assists before being substituted in the 56th minute.

Lookman’s nomination is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for African football, as he stands as the sole African contender this year. “It’s special being on the list and even more special being the only African,” Lookman told BBC Sport Africa.

Lookman highlighted the great accomplishments achieved this year with both club and country, underscoring how his recognition as a contender is a significant honour.

His stellar year included making history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a European final since 1975, helping Atalanta secure their first-ever Europa League title against Bayer Leverkusen.

“That night was special,” he reflected. “The way we did it was incredible because Leverkusen were on fire that season. Those are the moments you wish and dream for.”

Since joining Atalanta in August 2022, Lookman has thrived under coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s attacking style, adapting smoothly to a new environment and football culture.

Lookman’s remarkable performances have also positioned him as a strong contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, where he will face competition from fellow Nigerian William Troost-Ekong and several others.

While celebrating his achievements, Lookman continues to prioritize collective success, particularly with the national team. His contributions were pivotal in Nigeria’s journey to the 2023 AFCON, where they finished as runners-up to host Ivory Coast.

“I’m looking forward to the future and achieving great things,” he said. “I’m always striving for more, and that’s my mindset.”

