Ballon D’Or: Real Madrid Men, Barcelona Women Wins Best Team

Spanish football celebrates a double at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday as Barcelona and Real Madrid were crowned Clubs of the Year in their respective categories.

Barcelona’s women’s team captured the Women’s Club of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid secured the Men’s Club of the Year honour.

The dual recognition highlights Spain’s continued prominence in both men’s and women’s football, with both clubs adding these prestigious Ballon d’Or accolades to their already impressive trophy cabinets.

These awards, presented by the distinguished Ballon d’Or organisation on Monday in Paris, France, represent the pinnacle of club football achievement, recognising excellence across all competitions.

