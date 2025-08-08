Ballon d’Or: No Eagles Stars As Nnadozie, Madugu Get Nominations

There are no Super Eagles players on this year’s Ballon d’Or nomination list, but Nigerian women’s football is proudly flying the flag through Super Falcons stars, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and coach, Justin Madugu, who have both been shortlisted for major awards. Nnadozie is in the running for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, while Madugu has been nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year award.

Their nominations come after leading Nigeria to a record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in 2024, going unbeaten throughout the tournament in Morocco. Nnadozie, played a key role with brilliant saves, especially in penalty shootouts, and showed great leadership throughout the tournament.

Madugu, who took charge of the team in late 2023, has been praised for bringing a more disciplined and attacking style to the Falcons. While it’s good news for the Super Falcons, it’s a different story for the men’s national team. This year, no Super Eagles player made the Ballon d’Or list, unlike in previous years.

In 2023, Victor Osimhen was nominated and later won the CAF African Footballer of the Year after a standout season with Napoli. A year later, in 2024, Ademola Lookman followed the same path — earning a Ballon d’Or nomination and going on to be crowned African Footballer of the Year after his impressive form with both Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Madugu faces tough competition for the Johan Cruyff Award (best women’s team coach). Other nominees include England’s Sarina Wiegman, Arsenal’s Renee Slegers, Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, and Brazil’s Arthur Elias. On the women’s Ballon.