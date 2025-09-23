Ballon d’Or: Madugu, Nnadozie Miss Out As Dembele, Bonmatí Crowned World’s Best

Nigeria’s hopes of celebrating winners at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards were dashed yesterday as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and coach Justine Madugu both missed out in their respective categories.

Nnadozie, who was nominated or the Women’s Yashin Trophy after a brilliant season with Paris FC and the Super Falcons, lost to Hannah Hampton of Chelsea and England. In the female coach category, Super Falcons handler, Justine Madugu, who led the team to another Women’s African Cup of Nations earlier in the year also missed out.

The award went instead to Sarina Wiegman, England’s coach. The night, however, belonged to two headline winners: Ousmane Dembele, crowned the Ballon d’Or 2025 men’s best player, and Aitana Bonmatí, who made history by winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the third consecutive year. Dembele, who guided PSG to their first Champions League title, beat Lamine Yamal of Barcelona to the gong.