Ballon D’or: Lookman Is World’s 14th-Best Player

West Ham plot audacious transfer for star

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has capped an interesting year with a respectable 14th position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings. Lookman was the only African on the 30-man list for the prestigious award, which he viewed as a proud moment.

It was an exciting night for him to discover that he ranked 14th in the world, succeeding his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who finished eighth last year. Lookman scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last season, which earned him the Atalanta Player of the Year award.

However, the whole world was alerted to his wonder after he hit a stunning hat trick as his side Atalanta defeated Leverkusen 3-0 to claim their first Europa League trophy.

This also made him the firstever African to net a treble in the final of the competition. Lookman was also one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire after scoring three goals and providing an assist to earn a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have set their sights on the Eagles star as a potential marquee signing. The Hammers are said to be in the hunt for a reliable and clinical striker ahead of next year’s transfer windows, with Lookman topping their wishlist.

Although a move to West Ham would be a return home for Lookman, the onetime UEFA Conference League winners do not represent the stature of the club L o o k m a n will want to join at this stage of his brimming career.

