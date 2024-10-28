Ballon D’Or: Barcelona Wonderkid, Yamal Makes History After Winning Kopa Trophy

Share

Barcelona’s 17-year-old forward, Lamine Yamal has been crowned the winner of the prestigious 2024 Kopa Trophy, establishing himself as the world’s top young footballer.

Lamine Yamal is the 2024 KOPA Trophy 17-year-old Spanish wonder boy who can’t be stopped!” Ballon d’Or organisers announced via X that they were celebrating the Spanish international’s achievement.

The teenage sensation topped an impressive list of young talents, finishing ahead of Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, who placed second.

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo secured third place, while Savinho and Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi rounded out the top five positions.

Yamal’s victory is particularly remarkable given his age—at just 17, he’s already establishing himself as a regular starter for Barcelona and has shown maturity beyond his years in his forward role.

The Spanish international’s triumph in this prestigious award, which recognises the best under-21 player in world football, adds to his growing reputation as one of football’s most exciting prospects.

