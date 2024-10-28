Ballon D’Or 2024 Voting Results Leaked

Share

The voting results for the 2024 Ballon d’Or have reportedly surfaced online hours before the official announcement of the winner of the 68th annual ceremony by France Football.

Recall that the Ballon d’Or is an individual award which recognizes the best footballers in the world.

It is worth noting that the award will again be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year for the third time in the history of the prize.

However, according to Daily Mail, a voting result has been leaked just hours before the official event scheduled for Monday night.

The result shows a list of the top contenders for the award, with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior emerging as the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2024 with 630 points.

Rodri, the midfielder for Manchester City, occupies the second position with a total of 576 points.

In third place is Jude Bellingham, followed by his fellow England teammates Harry Kane in fifth and Phil Foden in eighth.

Kylian Mbappe ranks fourth, while Lamine Yamal is in seventh place. Dani Olmo, Florian Wirtz, Dani Carvajal, and Antonio Rudiger are positioned ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth, respectively.

Erling Haaland from Manchester City is in sixth place, having accumulated 195 points.

See The Leaked Voting Result For the 2024 Ballon D’Or Winner Below:

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid) – 630 points Rodri (Spain, Man City) – 576 points Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid) – 422 points Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid) – 317 points Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich) – 201 points Erling Haaland (Norway, Man City) – 195 points Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona) – 128 points Phil Foden (England, Man City) – 29 points Dani Olmo (Spain, Barcelona) – 25 points Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen) – 24 points

