Baller Of The Week: Akor Adams Leads The Way

Amid a weekend of goals from Nigerians across Europe, one performance stood out—not just for the goals scored, but for the way it dominated the outcome.

Akor Adams put on a striker’s masterclass in Sevilla’s commanding 4–0 La Liga triumph over Real Oviedo on Sunday, showcasing a blend of efficiency, intelligence, and authority.

It was the kind of performance that does more than secure a win—it changes the conversation.

Why Akor Adams Stood Out

Akor Adams made an immediate statement, ending a nine-game goal drought by opening the scoring in the 4th minute. Instead of fading after breaking his run, he grew into the game, becoming Sevilla’s focal point in attack.

He added two assists, including the decisive pass for Sevilla’s third goal shortly after halftime, highlighting his influence beyond finishing. His intelligent movement continually unsettled Oviedo’s defence, and his composure in key moments earned him Man of the Match honours.

This performance was particularly significant as it marked Adams’ final club appearance before joining the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 camp. Sevilla not only secured a vital win but also climbed the LaLiga table, with Adams at the heart of their success.

Why Not The Others?

Several other Nigerian stars abroad impressed over the weekend, but none matched Akor Adams’ overall impact—a performance that would have surely pleased Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla) scored a brilliant solo goal late in the game, his first of the season, but coming off the bench limited his overall influence. Gift Orban (Hellas Verona) netted twice, including a dramatic 93rd-minute winner in a 2–1 victory over Fiorentina, yet his impact was more moment-based than game-defining. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) continued his consistent scoring in a 4–1 win, though it was largely a performance in line with expectations following last week’s Baller of the Week award.

Fulham’s Nigerian contingent also contributed positively—Calvin Bassey scored, Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist, and Alex Iwobi delivered a solid all-round display—but none dominated the game individually.

In contrast, Adams combined a goal, two assists, leadership, and tactical influence in a single performance, making his display the weekend’s clearest measure of individual impact.

What It Means For Nigeria

As Super Eagles fans turn their attention to AFCON 2025, Akor Adams’ performance adds a powerful dimension to Nigeria’s attacking options. Confidence, timing, and form are crucial heading into tournament football, and few Nigerian players demonstrated all three as convincingly this weekend as the Sevilla forward.

If AFCON success hinges on players peaking at the right moment, Adams has ensured he arrives at his first-ever AFCON camp with both momentum and the spotlight on him.