Ballantine’s Deepens Commitment To Gaming Culture At Lagos Games Week

Lagos Games Week returned for another impactful edition. And for the second year in a row, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky partnered with the event – once again championing the Nigerian and African gaming community known for its grit, talent, creativity, and commitment to building a gaming culture.

At the heart of it all was the brand, bringing its Stay True spirit to an event that’s fast becoming the soul of African gaming. The Balmoral Convention Centre opened its doors, June 19th to 21st, to gamers, creators, and fans from across the country. A reflection of a growing movement, Ballantine’s showed up as a supporter and an advocate for the community it proudly stands beside.

This year’s theme, African Talent, Global Markets – Play Without Borders, echoed through every

panel session, gaming exhibit, and pitch session. Through an immersive cocktail bar, intimate gaming lounges, and conversations, Ballantine’s encouraged guests to explore what it means to show up as yourself, and to stay true in the process. From the bold Ballantine’s Sour to the crisp Ballantine’s Apple and the high-energy Ballantine’s Lightening, every pour brought more than flavour. It became a way to connect with each other, with stories, and with a culture that continues to evolve.

Some of the biggest names in gaming were in the room, unpacking both the wins and the real challenges of developing games across Africa. Discussions dove deep into IP ownership, co-

development, marketing authenticity in games as a brand, funding realities, and the long road from hustle to building a sustainable industry.

The keynote on “The State of the Nigerian and African Games Industry in 2025” was honest, insightful, and impossible to ignore.

The Esports Panel and Fireside Chat brought the series to a powerful close, reinforcing why gaming and the people behind it matter. As the Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Evane Chenuet, shared: “At Ballantine’s, we believe that staying true to who you are is where real creativity begins. Gaming is a powerful expression of culture, connection, and identity. That’s why we are proud to stand with this community and support its journey.”

Beyond the main stage, both established and emerging Nigerian game studios had their moment to shine. From polished demos to bold, original concepts, the showcase was a powerful reminder of what happens when raw creativity meets real opportunity, and a supportive community.

As Lagos Games Week 2025 drew to a close, it left behind excitement, momentum, and a renewed

sense of community.

Ballantine’s remains passionate about gaming – its people, its purpose, and its potential.