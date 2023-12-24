BALL Africa’s ‘One BALL’ Campaign Scores Big On World Basketball Day

Ball Africa, in collaboration with Ball 2 Thrive California USA, marked the 2023 World Basketball Day with their “One BALL” campaign at the Warriors Academy Basketball Court in Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria. The initiative involved the do- nation of 25 pairs of basketball shoes and the organisation of a Basketball Clinic for the Warriors Basketball Academy.

Oluwafemi Adefeso, the founder of BALL Africa, emphasized the significance of sports, especially basketball, in fostering sustainable development among the continent’s vast and talented youth. “Just like last year, we will con- tinue to do this every year,” Adefeso said. Omodele Adesanya, Founder of BALL2Thrive Basketball LLC, echoed the sentiment, affirming the organisation’s dedication to supporting youth through impactful programs in Nigeria.

The United Nations General Assembly’s approval of December 21 as World Basketball Day encourages global participation in celebrating the sport’s positive impact. The initiative encourages Member States, UN organisations, the private sector, civil society, and individuals to observe World Basketball Day and promote the sport’s benefits through educational and awareness activities.

BALL Africa, originating in Lagos, Nigeria, envisions harnessing the power of sports to drive human capital development beyond Nigeria’s border. The organization advocates for education in sports disciplines and actively donates equipment to underserved communities in Africa, exemplified by their recent “One BALL” campaign in Lagos.