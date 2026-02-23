Balkan: Istanbul’s Strategic Location Makes Ideal Hub For Trade And Business

Lokman Balkan, General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria, in this interview with GEOFFREY EKENNA and WOLE SHADARE, speaks on aggressive expansion of the carrier with the airline hitting record global passenger numbers—surpassing 92 million in 2025—with integrated Nigerian culture into the skies

Many travellers now prioritise comfort, flexibility, and digital convenience. How is Turkish Airlines innovating across booking, inflight service, and customer support to meet these changing expectations?

At Turkish Airlines, innovation focuses on making travel seamless, connected, and comfortable. Digitally, we continuously enhance our website and mobile app to ensure smooth booking and after-sales services, while Turkish Airlines Holidays allows passengers to arrange flights, hotels, and additional services on a single integrated platform.

In-flight, we elevate comfort through our award-winning Business Class catering prepared by Flying Chefs, premium amenity kits developed with Lanvin, and high-quality onboard connectivity.

For transit passengers, Touristanbul and our Stopover program transform layovers into value-added travel experiences. By combining smart digital solutions with refined service and Turkish hospitality, we meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers.

What is your five-year vision for Turkish Airlines in Nigeria amid rising competition from Middle Eastern and European carriers, and what truly differentiates the airline beyond its route network?

Our five-year vision in Nigeria is to continue providing exceptional customer experiences and meeting the evolving needs of our passengers. Despite rising competition, we differentiate ourselves through our extensive route network, high-quality service, and inimitable Turkish hospitality.

Our commitment to delivering personalised service and exceeding customer expectations sets us apart from other airlines. On this occasion, it’s important to remind you that Turkish Airlines earned the title of Europe’s Best Airline at the Skytrax 2025 Awards, an honour drawn from the assessments of millions of travellers. Receiving this award for our intercontinental service quality and extensive flight network reaffirmed our leadership in Europe.

Additionally, winning the “World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering” and “Best Economy Class Catering in Europe” awards at Skytrax 2025 demonstrates our commitment to providing our guests with a delicious travel experience that features flavours tailored to passengers’ tastes on every flight.

Also, as part of our mid-term vision in Nigeria, we aim to increase our investments in the country, especially by adding more frequencies firstly to Lagos and then to Abuja.

What is the global service standard? And how often does Turkish Airlines audit its Nigerian operations to ensure compliance with global service standards?

The global service standard refers to the international standards for airline service quality, safety and security. Turkish Airlines regularly audits its Nigerian operations to ensure compliance with these standards. We conduct regular audits to ensure that our services meet the highest standards of quality and safety. The frequency of these audits varies depending on the size and complexity of our operations.

What is your process for gathering and acting upon customer feedback, specifically from the Nigerian market, to drive continuous improvement?

We collect customer feedback through various channels, such as our mobile application and website. Additionally, all our passengers have access to a satisfaction survey, displayed on the IFE screens 20 minutes before landing. We analyse this feedback to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance the customer experience. We take customer feedback seriously and use it to drive continuous improvement in our services.

Istanbul has become a major global trade and business hub. What opportunities do you see for Nigerian entrepreneurs and SMEs looking to expand into Türkiye or use Istanbul as a gateway to Europe and Asia?

Istanbul’s strategic location makes it an ideal hub for trade and business. Nigerian entrepreneurs and SMEs can leverage Turkish Airlines’ extensive network to expand into Turkiye and access new markets on six continents. We offer a range of services, including cargo, business travel, and tour

As part of our mid-term vision in Nigeria, we aim to increase our investments in the country, especially by adding more frequencies firstly to Lagos and then to Abuja

ism, to support their growth.

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other airline globally. How does this advantage translate into real value for Nigerian travellers and Nigeria at large?

Our extensive network provides Nigerian travellers with unparalleled connectivity to 356 destinations in 132 countries. Holding the title since 2012, our brand was officially recognised by Guinness World Records in 2024 as the Most Countries Flown to by an Airline.

With a network covering 30 more countries than our closest competitor, this milestone once again highlights the strength of our global reach. For Nigerian passengers, this translates into shorter connection times, greater destination choice, and convenient access to Europe, Asia, and the Americas through our Istanbul hub.

Importantly, Nigerian travellers can transit through Istanbul without requiring a transit visa, which simplifies the overall journey and enhances travel flexibility. These advantages also benefit Nigeria by facilitating trade, tourism, education and economic growth. Our services contribute to the country’s economic development and provide Nigerian businesses with opportunities to access new markets.

Last year, Turkish Airlines was awarded Expatriate Airline of the Year at the 2025 edition of The Expatriate Business Awards (TEBA), in Lagos, among other globally renowned carriers, what does this mean to you and how do you aim to remain atop the pile?

We are proud to have received the Expatriate Airline of the Year award, which recognises our commitment to excellence in customer service. This award is a testament to our efforts to provide exceptional experiences for our passengers.

Winning this award is not just an achievement – it’s a reflection of the trust placed in Turkish Airlines by Nigerian travellers. We will continue to innovate and improve our services to maintain our position as a leading airline in Nigeria.

What measurable impact has Turkish Airlines had on the Nigerian aviation ecosystem, beyond ticket sales?

Beyond ticket sales, our impact in Nigeria is reflected in service localisation and industry collaboration. We have refreshed our Economy Class catering on Nigeria routes with four rotating monthly menus featuring locally inspired dishes shaped by passenger feedback.

Through our OneTeam Passionately Turkish framework, we have also strengthened service consistency and personalised engagement on these routes. In addition, our collaboration with Nigerian travel agencies and tourism stakeholders supports stronger connectivity between Nigeria and Türkiye, contributing to broader tourism and business mobility.

There’s a perception that international airlines prioritise outbound traffic over inbound tourism to Nigeria. How is Turkish Airlines actively helping to bring visitors into Nigeria?

We are committed to promoting Nigeria as a tourist destination and encouraging visitors to explore the country. Last year, we launched a promotional video showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, which reached tens of millions of people worldwide.

The video, available on our social media pages, highlights the country’s vibrant cities, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. In addition, we have taken concrete steps to promote Nigerian tourism through our in-flight entertainment systems (IFE).

On board our flights, we feature a comprehensive video showcasing Nigeria’s beauty, culture, and attractions, so every passenger can learn more about the country.

Furthermore, we have introduced Nollywood films on our IFE platform, sparking interest and curiosity among our passengers about Nigeria. By offering these films, we aim to inspire our passengers to visit Nigeria and experience its rich cultural heritage for themselves.

Furthermore, Last May, we had the honour of hosting the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) Executive Board in Istanbul. We welcomed them at Turkish Airlines’ headquarters, where they met with our senior management to exchange ideas, knowledge, and experiences.

In addition, we facilitated a meeting with TURSAB, NANTA’s counterpart in Türkiye, to strengthen institutional ties. Following these engagements, we organised a webinar for Nigerian and Turkish travel agencies, introducing the opportunities within Nigeria’s tourism sector to Turkish partners. This initiative not only fostered collaboration but also showcased Nigeria’s potential as a vibrant destination for international travellers.

These initiatives are just a few examples of our commitment to supporting Nigerian tourism and promoting the country as a tourist destination. We believe that by showcasing Nigeria’s beauty and attractions, we can help increase tourism and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

At Turkish Airlines, we are dedicated to being a responsible and supportive partner in promoting Nigerian tourism and fostering a deeper understanding of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Türkiye is increasingly popular with Nigerian holidaymakers. What destinations and experiences would you recommend for first-time travellers, and what makes Türkiye such a strong tourism option right now?

Türkiye offers an ultrarich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities, making it an attractive destination for Nigerian travellers. For first-time travellers, we recommend visiting Istanbul, Antalya, and Cappadocia, which offer a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.

In addition to these destinations, Nigerian travellers also enjoy exploring the country’s gastronomy and discovering its vibrant markets. Many visitors also take advantage of Türkiye’s renowned healthcare services, particularly in dental care, hair transplantation, and aesthetic surgery.

Türkiye has become a hub for medical tourism, with many Nigerians travelling to the country for high-quality and affordable medical treatments. At Turkish Airlines, we understand the diverse interests of our Nigerian passengers and strive to provide them with a comprehensive travel experience that meets their needs.

Whether it’s exploring Türkiye’s rich history, indulging in delicious cuisine, or taking advantage of the country’s medical services, we are committed to making our passengers’ travel experiences unforgettable. With its unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, combined with its warm hospitality, Türkiye is an ideal destination for Nigerian travellers.