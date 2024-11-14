Bali Flights Cancelled Due To Dangerous Volcanic Ash

Share

Several airlines have cancelled flights between Australia and Bali due to dangerous ash clouds from a volcano near the Indonesian holiday island.

Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia advised passengers of the disruptions on Wednesday, saying the ash from Mount Lewotaobi Laki-laki made it unsafe to fly.

The volcano spewed a 9km (6.2 miles) ash column into the sky over the weekend, one week after a major eruption killed 10 people, reports the BBC.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has also warned that the volcanic ash might drift to parts of the country’s north yesterday.

