Bali Flights Cancelled After Indonesian Volcano

Several flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled or delayed after one of country’s most active volcanoes erupted.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on the island of Flores spewed an ash tower more than 11 km (6.8mi) into the sky at 17:35 local time (10:35 BST) on Tuesday, the country’s volcanology agency said.

There have not been any reports of casualties. Authorities have raised the highest alert level and advised residents to avoid activities within a 7km radius around the crater, reports the BBC.

Air India, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Juneyao Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia were among those that have cancelled flights to and from Bali, located west of Flores.

