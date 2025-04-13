Bales Of Money Rain At Obi Cubana’s Lavish 50th Birthday Party

Share

Nigerian celebrity businessman, Obi Cubana has once again captured the attention of Nigerians with a grand celebration that marked his 50th birthday in luxurious style.

With videos making their rounds on the internet from the event, it could be seen as bales of money were unloaded into a special cash box, leaving many social media users in awe.

The birthday party, which was attended by top celebrities and political figures, turned into a full-blown spectacle of wealth and opulence. Popular faces like Pretty Mike of Lagos, Iyabo Ojo, Cubana Chief Priest, Bukky Wright, and former presidential candidate Peter Obi were among the high-profile guests who graced the occasion.

In the highlight of the event, Obi Cubana had already made headlines by distributing Keke Napeps (tricycles) and other items to mark the milestone.

He also received numerous generous gifts, including truckloads of rams, some of which he gave away in his signature philanthropic style.

However, one of the most talked-about highlights of the birthday event was when guests dramatically poured bundles of cash into a designated cash box, with some seen offloading money from an iron cooking pot.

Also, large stacks of naira, hard currencies from various countries, were also dumped into the container as the jubilant celebrant stood by, saluting the crowd in appreciation.

Obi Cubana’s birthday celebration has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians commending Obi Cubana for the love and respect he commands.

