Bale Emerges Winner Of 2024 YouthGive Africa Contest

YouthGive Africa, a flagship initiative of GivingTuesday Africa in collaboration with key sector partners and country leaders, has announced the Co-founder of The R.E.T.I.N.A Initiative, Babatunde Bale as the winner of the 2024 YouthGive Africa Contest.

Bale was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 for emerging the winner of the contest.

YouthGive Africa is a GivingTuesday Africa initiative that highlights the power of youth-driven generosity across the continent. Through storytelling and collective action, the campaign inspires young people to share their impact and create positive change in their communities.

Out of over 500 submissions, three exceptional change-makers emerged as winners. Babatunde Bale (Nigeria), emerged as the winner for his Vision Without Borders project, which brought sight-restoring solutions to over 400 residents in Makoko, Lagos.

Narau Kimani Laizer from Tanzania, took the 1st Runner-Up, for her groundbreaking work empowering Maasai Girls, Fighting Harmful Practices And Promoting Conservation Through The Enduata Community Initiative Organisation.

Similarly, Nkuubi Dominic Savio from Uganda got the 2nd Runner-Up position for his dedication to youth empowerment and social learning through the Youth Volunteer Corps, Uganda Chapter.

The first runner-up, Laizer was awarded $1,000 while $500 was awarded to the 2nd Runner-Up, Savio.

“These young leaders represent the very best of Africa’s spirit of generosity, courage, and resilience. From providing sight-saving surgeries and mentoring young girls to empowering youth through service, their stories prove that even small actions can lead to big changes.

“Each of these champions reminds us of the boundless potential of African youth to transform their communities and address pressing social challenges,” said Bidemi Adedire, Communications Manager and Point Lead for the contest.

All finalists and participants will also have their stories shared with broader audiences to inspire others to take action.

