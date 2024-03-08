Bala’s Developmental Strides In Bauchi Stand Out As Exception – Yakubu

The President of Jarawa (Afizere) Cultural & Community Association, Bauchi State, Comrade Dabo Yakubu said the state stands out as an exception, with Senator Bala Mohammed’s administration demonstrating visionary leadership and a commitment to transformative development initiatives.

Yakubu who started this in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday in Jos said democracy, a widely embraced form of government, empowers citizens to elect leaders like Mohammed who are expected to foster socioeconomic development.

“Gov. Bala’s unmatched transformation drive and the implementation of his viable policy has undoubtedly impacted positively in promoting socio-economic development in Bauchi State. His achievements are pointers of good democratic governance which Nigeria as a country is in dire need of”.

He noted that In recognition of the governor’s selfless service the then President Buhari, despite coming from the opposition applauded him over his investment in a critical sector of the economy for the benefit of the people.

Comrade Yakubu who is also a lecturer at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi asserted that democratic governance entails a comprehensive evaluation of public affairs, progressive policy formulation, and decisive action to enhance societal welfare, adding that the governor has those qualities.

He added that in Nigeria, democracy is perceived as a catalyst for development, facilitating the provision of essential infrastructure and services such as healthcare, education, and transportation, thereby improving living standards.

However, he said the effectiveness of democratic governance often depends on the commitment of elected officials to fulfill campaign promises which many states struggle with governance inertia, hindering development progress.

“Upon assuming office, Sen. Bala swiftly addressed critical infrastructure deficiencies, particularly in road construction, significantly improving access to socioeconomic opportunities across the state.

“During his first 100 days in office, Sen. Bala’s administration achieved significant milestones, laying the groundwork for substantial socioeconomic transformation.

“Notably, the governor’s focus extended beyond physical infrastructure to encompass youth and women empowerment, agricultural revitalization, and educational reform, recognizing their pivotal roles in driving sustainable development.

“The administration’s proactive stance on security challenges, through strategic investments in law enforcement and community engagement, has contributed to fostering peace and stability, essential for socioeconomic growth.

He acknowledged gov. Bala’s inclusive governance approach, marked by diverse political appointments and efforts to bridge ethnic and religious divides, has fostered social cohesion and a sense of belonging among Bauchi State’s populace.

“The governor’s unwavering dedication to democratic ideals and effective governance has earned commendation from across political divides, including recognition from the federal government for his impactful contributions to socioeconomic development”.

The cultural president concluded that gov. Bala’s administration serves as a testament to the positive correlation between democratic governance and socioeconomic progress, highlighting the transformative potential of visionary leadership and inclusive governance practices.