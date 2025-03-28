Balance Discipline With Students’ Freedom Of Expression – Remi Tinubu 

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged the management of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences to balance discipline with students’ freedom of expression in addressing an incident where she was recently embarrassed in the State.

Following a viral video in which chants welcoming the First Lady were allegedly altered by some students, the school issued a disciplinary query to a student nurse, Osato Edobor, for allegedly recording and posting an “Unauthorized” video on social media.

The letter, signed by the Institution’s provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, and dated March 27, 2025, accused Edobor of engaging in a “malicious act” by recording herself singing and posting an “unofficial response” to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at the Dome Event Centre in Asaba.

Reacting to the development in a statement released by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady’s office said:

“The attention of the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, showing chants welcoming both the First Lady of Delta State and the First Lady of Nigeria during the Renewed Hope Initiative’s donation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the South-South zone, held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

“The event was primarily aimed at motivating midwives across the nation to reduce infant and maternal mortality and morbidity in Nigeria.

“Her Excellency deeply appreciates the warm reception by the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State, and the enthusiasm shown by nurses, midwives, women’s groups, and student nurses present at the event.

“However, a section of the video, allegedly recorded by some Students at the event, showed a spontaneous and playful twist to the welcome song.

“Following this, it has come to our attention that some Students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences have been issued queries regarding their participation in the chants.

“While the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria respects the right of institutions to uphold discipline, it is important to recognize that Students, in moments of excitement, often express themselves in a lighthearted and jovial manner.

“The Office of the First Lady believes that educational institutions should foster an environment where Students feel safe to express themselves while maintaining decorum.

“The First Lady’s visit was intended to inspire and uplift healthcare Professionals, and it is our hope that this event remains a positive and motivating experience for all involved.

“We trust that the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences will handle this matter with understanding and fairness, ensuring that Students continue to thrive in an environment that balances discipline with free expression.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

