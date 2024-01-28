Bala Usman: Woman of Steel On Big Stage Again

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy and coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman is regarded as one of the few women in politics with a great career. One of the reasons she is respected is her role in co-founding the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group to advocate the rescue of the abducted schoolgirls in 2014. She chose the colour red for the campaign because it is a sign of “alarm, danger, a warning. Hadiza Bala Usman has also helped coordinate meetings with the parents of the kidnapped girls and members of the Nigerian government. She has continued to protest with the group for a long time. Now as a Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy and coordination, the woman who is respected for sticking to the right process of doing things is once again in her element. Bala Usman recently dropped the words which seemed like a bomb to many in the Nigerian political space. She said that her principal will drop ministers who do not deliver on their mandates.

Speaking at the opening of the technical retreat for delivery desk officers of federal ministries on implementation of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables in Uyo on Wednesday, Bala Usman, who is also head of the Central Coordinating and Delivery Unit (CDCU), said the president is serious about delivering on his promise to make life better and easier for Nigerians. While asking for the total commitment of delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries who were present at the retreat, she admonished, “We must understand that the president is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform. You must under- stand that as ministerial delivery desk officers you are the engine room that will provide that feed- back and constantly track ministerial progress and report challenges and bottle to the CDCU.”

These words may have shaken up the ministers involved as it has put the woman on the spotlight. Critics have been hounding the stand of dropping ministers who do not deliver, stressing on how it would affect people’s positions and the change it can effect. Further in the report, the then former Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) managing director explained that the retreat was to introduce the delivery officers to the framework of the delivery chain for progress tracking and build the officers’ capacity on monitoring of the delivery plan. According to her: “The assessment will look at granular tangible outcomes that affect the lives of citizens. As I was saying at the Ministry of Aviation recently, we will be assessing FAAN on customers’ experience at the airports; are the escalators, lifts, and conveyor belts functional? How swift is security clearance both for passengers and vehicles in accessing the airport?

What are the consequences of delayed time of departure for airlines? These are things that everybody can feel and see. When we are talking about agriculture, we want to see our index of fertilizer use per hectare grow in view of the attendant investment that has been made in fertilizer interventions. At the Ministry of Finance, we will assess the Nigerian Customs Services on the timeliness for inspection and clearance of import and export of cargo. At the ministry of finance again, we will also assess them on the timeliness of resources avail- ability to MDAs which is core to the delivery of any mandate.” She reiterated to the participants that they are the “engine room to the feedback needed for this assessment and we encourage you to put it your optimal performance in the interest of every Nigerian.” The Nigerian public are happy with the decision of hammer landing on those who do not deliver, believing that that move may be one among many reasons things may begin to work positively if strictly implemented.