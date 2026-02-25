Bala Not Member Of PDP – Caretaker C’ttee

The Bauchi State Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed is no longer a member of the PDP.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Haruna Mohammed in a statement on Wednesday described as misleading a video currently in circulation where the governor claimed membership of PDP.

According to the party, Bala reportedly made the statement while breaking the Ramadan fast with some of his supporters at the Government House.

READ ALSO:

“For the avoidance of doubt, this claim is misleading. The Caretaker Committee wish to respectfully draw the attention of His Excellency, and members of the public to the 103rd and 104th Resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, wherein he, Gov Bala, alongside Governors Seyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, and host of others, were formally expelled from the Party for actions deemed inconsistent with the constitution of the party.

“The Party’s position regarding his status remains clear and has not changed. The Governor’s repeated public posturing cannot override the established position of the Party. They cannot be set aside by public declarations, media statements or informal engagements,” the party noted.

The committee urged the governor to demonstrate genuine commitment to reconciliation with critical stakeholders he openly confronted, particularly Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, if he wishes to retain his membership rather than attempting to rewrite the narrative through media appearances.

It also urged Governor Bala to focus his attention on the pressing concerns of governance in the State, especially the alarming rise in insecurity, particularly in his Local Government Area.

The PDP advised its members and other relevant stakeholders to treat the statement credited to Gov Bala Mohammed with utmost caution and to continue with their support for the PDP Bauchi State Caretaker Committee.

“The integrity of the party’s processes must be preserved at all times,” the party stated.