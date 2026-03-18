Bala Mohammed Swears In 17 Perm Secs, Harps On Service Delivery

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday swore in 17 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, charging them to prioritise efficient service delivery and uphold professionalism in the state civil service.

The ceremony, held at the Government House in Bauchi, is part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve administrative efficiency across ministries.

The governor said the appointments were strictly merit-based, following a rigorous screening and examination process to select only qualified candidates.

He stressed the importance of promptly filling key vacancies to sustain the effectiveness of government operations.

Mohammed urged the appointees to demonstrate integrity, accountability, and dedication to duty, warning that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption.

He added that their performance would be assessed based on the tangible impact on citizens’ lives.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Muhammad Sabiu Barau thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and pledged commitment to diligent service.