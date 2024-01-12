Bala Mohammed Reacts To S’Court Victory

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Friday, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has taken to his social media page to react to his electoral victory.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the apex court affirmed the election of Governor Mohammed as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State.
The apex court in a lead judgment read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit.
Mohammed in a post on his official X account, offered praises to Allah for his victory at the court, saying the victory at the Apex Court belongs to the people of Bauchi and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
According to the Governor, his victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on.
He wrote, “In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory.