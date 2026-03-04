Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has granted state pardon to no fewer than 73 inmates in correctional centres across the state.

The pardon was granted in exercise of his constitutional powers under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), following recommendations by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan Elyakub, disclosed that the beneficiaries were selected after a thorough review of their cases.

According to him, considerations included age, health condition, length of sentence served, minor nature of offences and evidence of remorse. Those convicted of serious offences were excluded.

He said the governor approved the release of ₦3.8 million to settle fines imposed on the inmates, while an additional ₦9.2 million was earmarked as palliative support to aid their reintegration.

Governor Mohammed noted that the gesture, coinciding with Ramadan, underscores the importance of compassion and forgiveness alongside justice.

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Bauchi Command, John Tebu, commended the governor for the initiative. He commended the committee for a job well done by ensuring equitable selection from all custodian centres across the State.

Some clerics, including Imam Hassan Mustapha Zango and Pastor Zakka, used the occasion to admonish the freed inmates to turn a new leaf and become good ambassadors of society.

They urged the beneficiaries to embrace positive change and reciprocate the governor’s gesture by living responsible and law-abiding lives.

Abbas Aminu, who spoke on behalf of the 73 beneficiaries and identified himself as being from Shira, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the gesture.