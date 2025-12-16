Bala Mohammed Mourns Ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has mourned the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, who passed away recently.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Tanko died in a Saudi Arabian hospital after a prolonged illness at the age of 72.

Expressing deep sadness over the former CJN passing, Governor Mohammed in a press statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, described the late jurist as a man of integrity and steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

Mohammed said Tanko was a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty, integrity in service, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, who rose through the legal profession with diligence and distinction, serving with honour as a Judge of the High Court.

According to the Governor, Tanko also rose to the Court of Appeal and as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and later served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022, bringing to the highest office in the nation’s judiciary his wealth of experience and commitment to justice.

“During his illustrious career, Justice Tanko Muhammad was widely respected for his legal acumen, his discipline, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s judicial system.

“His elevation to the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) was a testimony to his impactful service to the nation,” the governor said.

Mohammed extended his condolences to the late jurist’s family, friends, colleagues in the legal profession, and the citizens of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

“Justice Tanko Muhammad exemplified the qualities of a patriotic Nigerian whose life was committed to the service of justice and the advancement of our great nation.

“His passing is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law,” he said.