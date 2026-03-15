Bala Mohammed Mourns Bauchi Journalist, Jamilu Barau

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a respected freelance journalist, Jamilu Barau.

Barau, who was the Chairman of the Bauchi Media Integrity Group, died on Friday, March 13, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed described the late journalist as a humble and dedicated professional who was passionate about the journalism profession.

The governor noted that Barau remained committed to the principles of truth, fairness and responsible reporting throughout his career.

He added that the deceased made valuable contributions to journalism development in the state through his professional activities and leadership of the Bauchi Media Integrity Group.

Mohammed extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, and members of the media community in the state.