Bala Mohammed Meets Tinubu, Rules Out APC Defection

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Governor Mohammed, who spoke after meeting with the President, ruled out any plans to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the two-term Governor, the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu centred on governance and security collaboration.

The governor described speculation linking his visit to a possible switch from the PDP as baseless.

Mohammed said the president responded positively, adding that he has immediately issued directives for support.

He called for the need for broader interstate cooperation against banditry, proposing a joint security summit involving Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, and Gombe.