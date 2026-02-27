Bala Mohammed Meets Tinubu, Rules Out APC Defection

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Governor Mohammed, who spoke after meeting with the President, ruled out any plans to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.
According to the two-term Governor, the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu centred on governance and security collaboration.
The governor described speculation linking his visit to a possible switch from the PDP as baseless.
“I am a PDP man. I am not here for politics or defection. I am here for governance and partnership,” he said.
He noted that he came to brief the president on the deteriorating security situation in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi, where banditry has intensified due to ungoverned forest spaces around the Daji Dam.
He said he personally visited affected communities alongside security chiefs, assessed the crisis, and presented a detailed report seeking urgent federal intervention.
Mohammed said the president responded positively, adding that he has immediately issued directives for support.
He called for the need for broader interstate cooperation against banditry, proposing a joint security summit involving Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, and Gombe.